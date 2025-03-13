When you are country music royalty like Vince Gill is, you can pretty much have anything you want at your beck and call, including Sonic ice.

Gill was a guest on a recent episode of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame podcast, and he spent the better part of two hours talking about his life and career. Throughout the interview, he frequently picked up a styrofoam cup that was sitting beside him.

Near the end, Gill takes the cup — from Sonic — and starts to tip it up to get to the ice. That is when the "When I Call Your Name" singer admitted how much he loves Sonic Drive-In's ice.

It's a lot — more than you could even guess. He even made a shocking confession.

"You'll love this ... when I moved into the new house — Amy and I got married, bought a house and had a million kids — but my friend Cliff Hudson was the CEO of Sonic. I love Sonic ice and I chew it all the time," Gill shares.

"I always say that I want a lot of ice. I'll drink a little bit of the soda or whatever, but I'll chew the ice for hours. I called him [Hudson] up and I said, 'what are the chances of a fellow getting a Sonic ice machine?'"

The Sonic CEO made it happen. He told Gill, "'Here's where you go, just call them and they'll send you one.' Perfect. So now I have a Sonic ice machine at my house."

The country legend's fans already know he loves Sonic ice, so much that when he is on the road, they always bring him some.

"We always have fans that come to a million shows and they bring giant cups of Sonic ice for me," he reveals.