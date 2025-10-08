Vince Gill is gearing up to do something unprecedented in the music industry, as he will be releasing new songs once a month for the next year.

Why Is Vince Gill Releasing So Much New Music?

The Country Music Hall of Famer just signed a lifetime record deal with MCA Records, meaning he and his work will be a part of that family for the rest of his life, and beyond.

As part of this monumental agreement, Gill will release an EP featuring new music every month for the next year, giving fans a consistent stream of original material from one of country music’s most celebrated voices.

The President of MCA Records, Mike Harris, says, "Vince has been a major part of the MCA family for decades. This lifetime agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting his artistic vision and providing him artistic freedom while ensuring his legacy continues to grow."

Gill commented, "I’m feeling the most creative I’ve ever felt in my career these last few years. I’ve collected a treasure trove of songs and with my friends and partners at MCA we’ve come up with a way to release all this new music. It’s a partnership that’s lasted 36 years and I’m grateful for it."

The first EP release in this monthly batch of new music will come on Oct. 17, when Gill will drop 50 Years From Home: I Gave You Everything I Had.

How Many Number One Songs Does Vince Gill Have?

Even with all of his success, Gill has only four No.1 songs on the country charts.

Who Is Vince Gill's Wife?

Vince Gill is married to fellow country music superstar Amy Grant. The two have been married since March of 2000.

