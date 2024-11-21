‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2024: Here’s Everything We Know

CMA Country Christmas is returning in 2024, with Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant back to host once again.

During the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 20), ABC aired an advertisement for the upcoming holiday special. Here's what we know so far:

When Is 2024 CMA Country Christmas?

CMA Country Christmas is scheduled to air on ABC TV on Tuesday, December 3.

Who Is Hosting CMA Country Christmas?

This year, Yearwood and Grant are returning to host for the second time in a row.

In previous years, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, and Reba McEntire have stood at the helm. Thomas Rhett also hosted with his wife Lauren in 2020. Jennifer Nettles was the original master of ceremonies, leading the show for seven years.

Who Is Performing at CMA Country Christmas 2024?

So far, the country artists confirmed to be performing this year are Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer. The show will also feature Cece Winans, For King and Country and Carin Leon taking the stage.

Last year, both Yearwood and Grant sang a few songs, so it's likely they will do the same this year.

What Songs Will be Sung on CMA Country Christmas 2024?

"Sing Your Praise to the Lord" (Yearwood and Grant)

"Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" (Yearwood and Grant)

"Tennessee Christmas" (Grant)

"O Come, O Come Emmanuel" (King and Country and Leon)

"White Christmas" (Johnson)

"I'll Be Home for Christmas" (Johnson)

"Man with the Bag" (McBryde and Spencer)

"Horsepower Sleigh" (Pardi)

"Joy to the World" (Winans)

Where Can I Watch CMA Country Christmas?

Fans can tune into CMA Country Christmas live on ABC TV on Tuesday, December 3. Like previous years, the holiday event will be available to stream on both Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

A playlist of last year's performances can be found on the CMA Country Christmas website. Country music lovers can either watch the performances or listen to them.