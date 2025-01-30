This Country Singer Says His Fiancée Just Called Off the Engagement … Via Text!
Imagine this: You're a rising country artist who just got signed to a major label. You're releasing your debut album, you're engaged, and everything in your life is finally starting to line up.
Then, while you're onstage warming up, your phone vibrates. It's your fiancee, and it's not good.
This exact scenario played out for Neon Union vocalist Andrew Millsaps recently, and he stopped by Taste of Country Nights to spill all of the dirty details.
Millsaps says the message he received was his fiancee calling things off "over text message, after four-and-a-half years and a ring."
"I was in Baltimore, onstage at soundcheck. I looked at Leo [Brooks] and was like, 'Y'all gonna have to finish off soundcheck,'" he says.
Millsaps explains that his ex-fiancée was getting homesick and wanted to go back home to North Carolina, but that he was full speed ahead with the music thing and wasn't going to stop.
He just couldn't — still can't — believe that she broke it off via text message and while he was preparing to play a show.
Millsaps says Neon Union "still played the show," despite his heartache.
As for what's next for Neon Union, the duo tell us that a lot of new music will be written about the breakup, so at least there will be some positive to come out of the situation.
Neon Union's debut album, Good Years, drops on Friday (January 31).
