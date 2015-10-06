Glen Campbell is not the only member of his family who's talented in country music — his daughter, Ashley Campbell, is ready to make waves. On Oct. 5, the younger Campbell officially signed with Dot Records, home to artists like Steven Tyler, Maddie and Tae, Drake White and Tucker Beathard.

The artist boasts a wide array of talents, including not only singing and songwriting, but also guitar and banjo. During her father’s three-year farewell tour, the new artist served as guitarist, banjo player, keyboardist and background vocalist.

Campbell’s first single, called “Remembering,” is now available on iTunes. It’s an emotional look at the artist’s relationship with her father during his battle with Alzheimer’s. Her forthcoming debut album is not yet complete, but she is in the studio with producer Buddy Cannon working on it now.

The elder Campbell is at home and healthy, according to wife, Kim, but the family is taking his illness one day at a time. A documentary titled Glen Campbell … I’ll Be Me was released Sept. 1 on DVD and Video-On-Demand, having originally aired on CNN in June.

“The legacy Glen Campbell and his incredibly courageous family share in this film is one of the most important movies I have been blessed to have worked on,” director James Keach says. “Glen Campbell … I’ll Be Me will forever inspire me as a filmmaker and a man. Glen is a real life hero on and off the stage.”