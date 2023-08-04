Ashley Cooke’s song “What Are You on Fire About” packs a sultry punch, married with the gritty vocals of fellow country singer Jackson Dean. The song itself inquires about their lover’s passion for life, because it’s not with the other person.

When it came to the music video for the song, together Cooke and Jackson delivered the legitimate heat beyond their honeyed harmony, and Taste of Country readers can watch it here first.

Set in the rural terrain of Lebanon, Tenn., at dusk, Cooke and Dean find themselves face-to-face in front of a campfire, aided with the dim lights of a truck idling nearby. As the zeal of the chorus’ question begins to build, so does the flicker of flames that once glistened behind the pair, which soon sits as the center of the frame.

“This song is so special,” Cooke shares with Taste of Country. “I was obsessed with the demo and couldn’t wait to make it my own.”

Asking Dean to collaborate with her on the song was an elevated experience, refining the singer when it came to artistry.

“He brings such a unique flavor to everything he touches, and I’m honored to get to merge what we do together in this video and this song,” she expresses.

Throughout the video, as the scenes trade off from the two singers driving in the truck or singing beside the fire, although they are physically together, their body language speaks to the tension of separation.

The music video for “What Are You on Fire About” was directed by Jay Curtis Miller and Caleb Donato, and Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix and Luke Dick wrote the song.

This song had been on Dean’s radar for a while, so when asked if he’d want to join, the answer was an emphatic yes. However, his stir to be involved also met with a challenge.

“I’ve also never really been part of a duet video before, so it was cool getting to collaborate in that way,” he shares with Taste of Country. “We both had this, ‘Let’s go for it’ type attitude on set…so we really went for it. I had an absolute ball.”

It’s been a big year for Cooke. In addition to playing her first stadium show during CMA Fest in 2023, she also engraved her name further in country music with the release of her debut album, Shot in the Dark. Jackson Dean is just one of the many impressive collaborations on the 24-track project.

With her body of work out to fans, starting Aug. 23, you can find Cooke setting out on her first headlining tour, which kicks off in Panama City, Fla.