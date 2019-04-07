Ashley McBryde delivered an emotional performance at the 2019 ACM Awards, playing her breakthrough song "Girl Goin' Nowhere."

McBryde played completely solo, standing in the middle of the crowd on a platform. But while she was alone, she certainly wasn't by herself, with the thousands in attendance enthusiastically cheering her along. The crowd erupted during the line, "I hear the crowd," as if on cue.

The entirety of the MGM Grand seemed to rise to their feet as McBryde finished the song, exclaiming, "Wow." Already a winner of New Female Artist of the Year, McBryde is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year.

McBryde recently opened up about how her father never supported her music career and had an underwhelming reaction to her ACM nominations, telling her, "I guess I don't know what that is."

But even if she doesn't have his support, McBryde still has plenty of champions, including President Obama, who listed "Girl Goin' Nowhere" as one of his favorite songs of 2018.

McBryde is one of country's best stories thanks to her meteoric rise after more than a decade of performing dive bars and honky-tonks across the country. Her debut major label album Girl Going Nowhere peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard country albums chart.