Ashley McBryde Details Horse Riding Accident: ‘Life-Saving Measures Were Taken’

Ashley McBryde is lucky to be alive after "life-saving measures were taken" to revive her after a horse-riding accident last year. While promoting her new album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville on CBS Mornings on Thursday (Oct. 6), the singer-songwriter shared a little about her fall.

"It was pretty bad," she admits. "We did kind of put out there that there had been an accident that had been a horse-specific wreck and that some shows were gonna have to be canceled. But we didn't even know the extent of my injuries until all the imaging came back a little while later."

"Life saving measures were taken."

The "One Night Standards" singer, who grew up riding horses, canceled several shows, including an opening slot for Dierks Bentley on his Beers on Me Tour. It wasn't long before she was back on stage, which, looking back, she says might have been too soon.

"I know that I probably should have waited a little longer to get on stage. I feel like six days after something that catastrophic was a little soon," McBryde admits.

She has since visited the horse she fell from, Jenny. The "Martha Divine" singer jokes that she went to show Jenny that she is doing well, but Jenny didn't seem to care. The trip, however, held a deeper meaning for McBryde.

"It was to make sure that I knew I was okay," she reveals. "And to look at Bart and Wendy and Caroline — the people that were there and helped save my life — to look at them and really just know that they put breath into my lungs for me so that I would live. And to be able to look at them and say 'thank you for saving my life.'"

"And then they came to the show that night in Missoula and to be able to tell at least one crowd, 'I get to stand here because of the measures they took,'" she adds.

McBryde received a special surprise during her time on CBS Mornings, as Garth Brooks surprised her with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. He joined the show through a live video feed to deliver the emotional message that left both of them in tears. McBryde's mother was also on hand for the big moment.

The country star's Opry induction date will be announced soon.