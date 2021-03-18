Ashley McBryde will become the third woman to receive the Yellow Rose of Inspiration from Song Suffragettes, Nashville's weekly, all-female singer-songwriter round. The "Martha Divine" singer will also play a few songs during a special anniversary performance this month.

The seventh anniversary show is set for March 29 at the Listening Room. There will be two, one-hour Song Suffragettes rounds on this night, with Tenille Arts a part of the first. The "Somebody Like That" singer and frequent Song Suffragettes performer will be joined by Kalie Shorr, Madeline Finn, Livy Jeanne and Brittney Spencer.

A second round will follow, with Candi Carpenter, Mia Mantia, Kaylin Roberson and Sophia Scott joining first-timer Allie Dunn. Mia Morris will be a part of both rounds on cajon, backing vocals and various other instruments. Tickets to attend in person are available through the Listening Room website, but fans can also stream the show live on the Song Suffragettes YouTube page. Taste of Country will also carry the stream on March 29.

The Yellow Rose of Inspiration of Award has only been given twice before and honors a female singer or songwriter's contributions to the songwriting community. Songs like "Girl Goin' Nowhere" and "One Night Standards" have been pivotal for many of the over 300 performers who've taken the Song Suffragettes stage since 2014. Liz Rose and Laura Veltz received the honor in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

More than 40 Song Suffragettes have signed publishing deals since performing on this stage. Another 12 have inked record deals.

