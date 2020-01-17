Ashley McBryde has unveiled her plans for her much-anticipated second album. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is set to release Never Will in April.

The new music represents the same kind of uncompromising conviction that led critics to hail McBryde's debut album, Girl Going Nowhere, as a breakthrough.

“The significance behind the album title comes from the lyrics in the title track: ‘I Didn’t, I Don’t and I Never Will,’” McBryde says in a press release. “Before we recorded it with Jay [Joyce] in the studio, I said to my bandmates, ‘If we’re going to cut this and put it on the record, you’re promising anyone who ever listens to our music, we don’t listen to the noise in the background. We didn’t, we don’t and we never will. Don’t cut it unless you’re willing to promise it.’ And we cut it right then.”

Joyce returns to produce the 11 new tracks, which include McBryde's current single, "One Night Standards." Fans have also heard another track titled "Martha Divine" in advance of the album's release.

McBryde collaborated with some top songwriting talent on the new songs, including Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. She co-wrote all but two of the new songs for Never Will, which is set for release on April 3. She is set to launch her One Night Standards Tour in Birmingham, Ala., on Jan. 30.

Never Will is currently available for pre-order, pre-add and pre-save across a variety of digital music retailers.

Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde's Never Will Track Listing:

1. "Hang In There Girl" (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Bussey)

2. "One Night Standards" (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

3. "Shut Up Sheila" (Nicolette Hayford, Charles Chisholm)

4. "First Thing I Reach For" (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Mick Holland)

5. "Voodoo Doll" (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

6. "Sparrow" (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

7. "Martha Divine" (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Spillman)

8. "Velvet Red" (Ashley McBryde, Patrick Savage, Daniel Smalley)

9. "Stone" (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford)

10. "Never Will" (Ashley McBryde, Chris Harris, Blue Foley, Matt Helmkamp, Christian Sancho, Victor Quinn Hill)

11. "Styrofoam" (Randall Clay)