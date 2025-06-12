Ashley McBryde Celebrates Three Years of Sobriety With a Different Kind of Party

Ashley McBryde just crossed three years of sobriety!

The country singer opted to celebrate the milestone in a serene setting. She shared several photos and videos on social media enjoying a hike around a waterfall, explaining what the day means to her.

"Today marks 3 years," she writes in the caption. "Since my last drink. My last time being 'that guy' in my social and professional circles. The last panicked phone call for help. The final slip up that caused the intervention from those that love me and the shift in me allowing me to say 'that’s enough'. The details are known by those who are deserving of such painful information."

The "Bonfire at Tina's" singer also explained the various emotions she has been feeling throughout this journey. She holds no ill will toward the woman that she used to be.

"Gratitude is the guiding light today," she types. "Grief is okay. A version of me had to die off so I could become myself. I have love for her and every other version of me that had to exist so I could stand by this waterfall today. Thank you for the ability to stand here."

She also offered up encouragement those who have struggled with their own addictions.

"If you’re struggling, reach out. You aren’t alone and don’t have to be. You’re gonna be delighted at how many of us there are. I love you, keep going," McBryde adds.

The first photo shows her proudly holding up her three-year pin.

Country Music Celebrates Ashley McBryde's Sobriety

In addition to her fans, McBryde received a lot of support from her fellow country singers. Several commented on the post with words of praise and encouragement.

"Great work Ash," Dierks Bentley replies.

"Well said," Jake Owen writes. "Very happy for you and also for sharing your message."

"This is amazing," Carly Pearce types, while Caylee Hammack chimes in with, "All of this, yes, yes, yes."

"Come on!!!" the girls of Tigirlily Gold share along with a fist bump emoji.

18 Country Artists Who Are Sober Although country music is known for its raucous drinking songs, several artists have sworn off the stuff completely. Be it a lifestyle change or a life-saving decision, each one of these artists can say that that their lives have changed for the better since giving up the bottle. They are sober and proud.