The tragic deaths at Houston's Astroworld Festival hit close to home for country singer Danielle Bradbery. Not only did it take place in her hometown, but she knew one of the 10 people killed on Nov. 5.

Posting on Instagram, Bradbery revealed that someone who was once part of her friend circle was trampled and killed. At the time of her post, only eight people were confirmed dead. More than 50,000 people attended the festival headlined by Travis Scott. The most recent death was that of a 9-year-old boy who was critically injured during the concert. Ezra Blount's heart, lungs and brain were injured in the melee, according to USA Today. The others killed ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Bradbery's post — written the day after the event — urges fans to put safety first.

"This is a concert I wish I could've attended," she begins. "I'm a huge fan and I love my city. I get the hype but y'all, it doesn't need to get this crazy."

The deaths and injuries came after the crowd began to rush the stage, compressing people in a tight space and causing panic. Scott was on stage at the time, and at one point stopped as an ambulance worked its way forward. Video and photos show a scene of unbridled pandemonium.

"I get the adrenaline, I really do," says 25-year-old Bradbery, "but it doesn't ever need to lead to this. Let's keep an eye out for each other, always."

On Wednesday (Nov. 17), event organizers Live Nation — along with Scott, Drake and Apple Music — were presented a $750 million lawsuit on behalf of 125 people who attended the concert.