You can take Danielle Bradbery out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of Danielle Bradbery. The League City (Houston area) native proved she’s got quite the aim during a skeet shooting round back in her hometown recently.

In videos shared to Instagram, we see Bradbery dressed in all black, taking aim at the sky at the Greater Houston Sports Club in Houston.

"Today was fun! 15 stations of skeet shooting💥 My shoulder hurts hahah,” Bradbery writes in the caption of the video.

You can hear the "Goodbye Summer" singer yell “pull” in the first video as she aims and shoot at the clay targets flying through the air. It sounds like she nailed a few in the first video, and she ends the second clip by confirming as much, declaring, "I got one!"

Fans and friends of the singer were quick to head to the comments section of the post, noting how impressed they are with Bradbery’s shooting skills. Fellow singer Alyssa Bonagura was one of the many who encouraged her, joking that Bradbery is Annie Oakley.

After a whopping 15 stations, Bradbery was probably right that her shoulder would hurt the next day!

Skeet shooting was a necessary reprieve for The Voice star, who knew one of the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which occurred in Houston in early November.

