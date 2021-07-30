Danielle Bradbery’s Shuffling ‘Stop Draggin’ Your Boots’ Packs Real Punch [Listen]

Danielle Bradbery's new song "Stop Draggin' Your Boots" is a modern twist on an ages-old frustration. The singer is a woman tired of being played, and she wants her man to go all-in or get out.

A gritty shuffle drives the mood of this new song, described as a continuation of music that Bradbery released in 2020. While far from traditional, nothing about Nathan Chapman's production pushes country boundaries too far, either.

Sonically, "Stop Draggin' Your Boots" could easily fit between any two songs on country radio. Lyrically, it's going to be a song that many scorned women appreciate.

The chorus hits just 22 seconds into the sub-three minute, progressive honky-tonker. That's a formula programmers tend to appreciate.

"Stop draggin' your boots / Up onto my porch / Kickin' mud off your heels / Knockin' on my door / Thinkin' I'll let you leave 'em by the bed on the floor / You ain't gonna crash your party here no more / You better get to walking if you don't want what you got / Either love me or not / Just stop draggin' your boots," Bradbery sings.

Credit Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson for the lyrics of this song. The 25-year-old Texan's smooth swagger is what defines it all, however. She's developed a real easy confidence over the last four years that's manifesting into some great, pop-friendly country music.

The second verse goes: "There're more fishes out in the sea / I can hear my mama tell me / 'Cut 'em loose, throw 'em back if they play with your heart / There're plenty more boys at the bar.'" 

Bradbery currently doesn't have any dates on her touring calendar. Fans can keep up with her on Instagram as well, where she's prone to sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from her life in music:

10 Hottest Songs for Summer 2021

Summer 2021 needs a great soundtrack, and country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers are supplying. Find songs from Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert on this 10 Hottest Songs for Summer 2021 list.

Newcomers Willie Jones and Walker Hayes also make the list with earworms we don't want to quit. Not every hot summer song needs to be a good-time party song, and not every good party song will make a great summer playlist. Our Top 10 embraces a range of emotions and experiences. What would summer be without summer love or summer heartache, or a bit of nostalgia?

Scroll down to see all 10 songs on this list of the hottest summer country songs. It's part of Taste of Country's summer Hot List, an annual report on the songs and artists set to bake this year.
