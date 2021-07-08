Audra McLaughlin celebrates the simple joys of country life in her fun new song, "(Can't Buy) Fun Like This."

The up-tempo pop-country jam makes it clear that McLaughlin — who competed all the way to the finals as a member of Blake Shelton's team on Season 6 of The Voice in 2017 — would rather party with her friends over some beers in the woods than dress up and sip champagne in some more formal setting.

The new track premieres exclusively via Taste of Country on Thursday (July 8). Click below to listen to McLaughlin's new summertime anthem:

"When I wrote this song, I was thinking about how much importance we place on insignificant things, like having the new designer whatever — phone, shirt, purse, shoes, etc.…you fill in the blank," McLaughlin shares.

"How many hours of work do we have to put in to get these things?" she muses. "And in the end, what does it really gain? The joys of life don’t come from owning expensive things. True joy is about making memories, sharing laughter, and having fun with friends and family, which is priceless! There will always be those who have and have not...but I'm here to tell you, the best things in life are free!"

McLaughlin was unable to capitalize on her successful run on The Voice due to a serious problem with her vocal cords that could have ended her musical career. She had to undergo surgery and nine months of therapy to regain her voice.

"It was so scary!" she says. "Not being able to sing would have been devastating to me. While it has taken me a few years to regroup and re-ignite my career, I am so thankful that things worked out as they did. I cannot imagine my life without music!"

"(Can't Buy) Fun Like This" is set for release on Friday (July 9). The track is currently available for pre-save via Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.