NASCAR champ Austin Dillon lost control of his race car and hit the outside retaining wall during a practice run for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday (April 29).

NASCAR.com reports that Dillon lost control of his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet as he entered the third turn and backed into the wall. The 33-year-old racing champion was unhurt in the crash, and he will start the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover in a reserve car on Sunday (April 30).

Footage captures the moment Dillon lost control and slid into the wall during the session:

Austin Dillon is the 2011 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and the 2013 NASCAR Nationwide Series champion, and he also won the 2018 Daytona 500. Racing journalist Toby Christie reports that Dillon underwent a medical checkup and was released from the infield care center after making contact with the wall on Saturday morning.

There were two other single-car incidents during practice on Saturday; Daniel Suárez and Erik Jones suffered spins and slides, but did not make contact.

Saturday morning's practice was cut three minutes short due to light rain that also forced the cancellation of the Busch Light Pole Qualifying session, and as a result, competition officials set the starting lineup for Sunday by the NASCAR Rule Book. Kyle Busch is now set to start first in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, followed by Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe.

