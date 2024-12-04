If You Eat at Chipotle, I Have Some Bad News for You

Chipotle has become one of the more popular fast-casual restaurants in America in the past few years. As they say, though, heavy is the head that wears the crown.

The foods that are a major staple in their restaurants are seeing an increase across the board, and the CFO of Chipotle is warning consumers that they will likely see Chipotle's prices increasing in the near future.

The main culprits of the possible future increase are avocados, queso and sour cream. The prices of these raw foods have gone up significantly, making the window for profit for Chipotle shrink more and more each day.

Chipotle's new Chief Financial Officer, Adam Rymer, is toiling around under the hood trying to see ways to increase profit but not lose loyal customers.

Rymer believes that people who are loyal to Chipotle and know what they are going to get before they even order will not flinch at a modest price increase.

Rymer is correct so far in that assumption, as they have had at least six price increases over the last four years or so, and their revenue continues to soar. Although the chain doesn't know when the price increases will happen, they are likely to just put them into play under the radar.

Chipotle has gone viral many times for various reasons. Whether it is a hack to get you more food when you order or a bunch of people complaining about the portion sizes as of late, there has been no shortage of news cycle inclusions when it comes to the Mexican grill.

