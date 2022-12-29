Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.

“I played my first arena show with Brooks & Dunn, and afterwards I got in the car to go to Chicago, and my managers called me and they’re like, ‘Hey, we got some crazy stuff,” Zimmerman recounted during a visit with Good Morning America. “We had to turn down this one tour, and it was like one of my favorite artists, and I was like ‘Why? Why’d we turn it down?’ He said, ‘Because Morgan Wallen’s gonna take you on tour next year.’"

"And I just started crying... My whole band, we started crying because it’s like man, this is why we work so hard and we work day and night writing these songs and doing all this stuff. So, it’s gonna be a crazy year. I’m really excited,” he adds.

If that wasn't enough, the "Fall in Love" singer will also kick off the new year performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest. If his career feels like a whirlwind, it's because it has been. Just a few years ago, Zimmerman's life looked a lot different.

“It’s so insane man, it’s like, two years ago I couldn’t afford my truck payment, and now I’m like on TV," he admits. "It’s just like... I’m just blessed. It’s crazy.”

The Louisville native was a guest on GMA and performed his song, "Rock and a Hard Place." The song appears on his debut album, Leave the Light On.

Wallen's worldwide One Night at a Time Tour will launch on March 15, with several dates in New Zealand and Australia before coming to the U.S. in April. In September, the trek will make its way to Canada, and wrap in Tacoma, Wash., on Oct. 7. Zimmerman is signed on for the long haul as direct support alongside Ernest.