Check Your Account! Major American Banks Have Closed 35 Locations This Month — Here’s Why

Could there be a bank apocalypse on the horizon? So far in 2024, more than 750 major American bank branches have shut down.

35 of those have happened between Oct. 15 and 22.

U.S. Bank has shut down the most locations this month, with 11. They have closed more than 120 branches this year alone. They are the fifth largest bank in America.

Wells Fargo closed six branches in October, as did Bank of America. PNC Bank shuttered five locations across America.

According to the Daily Mail, the rest came from Beverly Bank, Citizens Bank, Fidelity Bank, First National Bank of Omaha, Flagstar, and Chase Bank.

Why Are Banks Closing So Many Branches?

Basically, it all boils down to the little mini-computers that we all carry around with us, our phones. 78 percent of U.S. adults prefer to do their banking online, whether on a website or mobile app, compared to in person.

So if we are talking business here, no emotion, as the older generation passes on, so will the brick-and-mortar branches of banks across America.

USA Today reports that according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which is the people who handle the money for the government, by the end of 2024 there will have been around 1,000 bank branch closures in America.

We are already over 750 closures, to date. Most of the in-person transactions are from the older generation that hasn't adapted to the digital age as quickly.

Just like you don't go to the electric company to pay your bill with a personal check anymore, you soon won't have a need to go to a physical bank to conduct your daily business as an American.

PICTURES: Country Stars Who Went Bankrupt There's an old saying that it's easy to make a million dollars in the music business, but it's hard to hold on to one dollar. These country stars found that out the hard way when they ended up going bankrupt. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes