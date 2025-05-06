America’s Largest BBQ Chain Makes Mouthwatering Menu Addition

America's largest BBQ chain, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, has just added an entirely new section to its already mouthwatering menu: Smoke Stacks.

This new menu is like nothing Dickey's has done before — heck, it's not something we have seen any restaurants offer.

The new Smoke Stacks menu lets you take your favorite Dickey's dishes and fully customize them into your own creation.

CEO Laura Rea Dickey, likely with a BBQ stain on her white T-shirt, further explains: "We’re known for our authentic, Texas-style barbecue, and now we’re giving guests a whole new way to enjoy it."

Smoke Stacks are "indulgent, filling, and totally customizable."

In other words, you can go nuts with your order. If you want to stack some brisket onto some mac & cheese and throw some pulled pork on it and put it on a bun, you can, and nobody will look at you weird.

If you are not feeling so creative and just want to grab some good old-fashioned BBQ to eat, you can still enjoy something off the new Smoke Stacks menu that is a little wild, but already thought of and created. They offer some pre-determined combos to choose from.

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, he offered some BBQ slathered words, as well.

"Stacking our most popular ingredients into one hearty, satisfying dish was a natural next step. This is all about giving people the freedom to experiment with flavor, without losing the authenticity and quality Dickey’s has been known for since 1941," he says.

There are almost 900 Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations across the nation, and according to Restaurant Magazine, you have until August 31 to get your paws on one of these Stacks.

