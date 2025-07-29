Beef prices in America are currently surging, and the bad news is, there is no end in sight.

According to FOX Business, beef prices have gone up 9 percent since the beginning of 2025.

The problem seems to be that us Americans love chomping into burgers and steaks, but there are less and less cows to turn into burgers and steaks — a classic supply and demand problem.

Between shrinking cattle herds, higher feed costs and extreme weather conditions as of late, the beef industry is under attack.

When you hit your local grocery store, gone are the beef prices of just a few years ago. You'll see double digits per pound on steaks, and roughly $9/lb. for ground beef.

Experts warn that this beef price surge isn't anything like the egg price surge we experienced earlier in the year.

Michael Swanson, chief agriculture economist for the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, says: "The egg industry’s centralized structure allowed for quicker price corrections. Beef, on the other hand, is fragmented and complex, making recovery slower and more unpredictable."

It's a good thing BBQ season is almost over and we will be creeping into the winter months, so maybe we will dial down the meat consumption and see a lowering of prices — although that is thinking very positively.

Has There Ever Been a Beef Shortage in America?

Yes, and it's happening right now. Guard your beef with your life. The last time we saw something even close to this issue was back in 1951.

How Much Beef Comes From One Cow?

Are you sitting down? Just one cow will provide families with up to 600 pounds of beef to eat.

If you do the simple math of multiplying 600 pounds by $9 a pound, each cow standing in the field is worth around $5400.

