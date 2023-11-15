Top 20 Cody Johnson Songs Adored by COJO Nation

Cody Johnson is one of the fast-rising name in country music. Just five years after signing his first national label deal with Warner Music Nashville, the Texas native moved quickly to make a name for himself on a bigger level.

Most know him for his No. 1 hit "'Til You Can't." The song won the Grammy for Best Country Song in 2023 and also snagged two CMA Awards for Single of the Year and Video of the Year at the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Johnson gained notoriety with his song "Human," as well — a Top 10 hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Despite achieving such success in the last several years, the Texas native has been in the music game for quite sometime. He started the Cody Johnson Band in 2006 with his father, Carl, and released music independently. His fame grew steadily over the years in the state of Texas, and he became the first unsigned artist to sell out his show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2018.

Since then he has released three albums: Ain't Nothin' to It, Human: The Double Album and Leather, released Nov. 2023.

What makes Johnson so captivating is his ability to connect with his audience. He can get a crowd rocking with boot-stomping anthem like "Let's Build a Fire," while also drawing them in on a heartfelt ballad like "By Your Grace." He's one of the most dynamic artists in the genre and remains as humble as ever. Ahead of the 2023 ACM Awards, he described himself to Taste of Country as "a cowboy — a rancher — with a part-time musician job."

Let's take a look at the Top 20 Cody Johnson songs that every member of COJO Nation — his rabid fanbase — adores.