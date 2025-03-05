The 10 Best Country Songs of the Last 10 Years (2015-2024)

These are the best country songs of the last 10 years, and anyone who disagrees can ...

Well, if you disagree you probably have a great point to make, because there is no objectively awesome way to make this kind of list without upsetting people.

Like we always do, the Taste of Country staff poured through hundreds of songs to shake free ones that were brilliant, but didn't get their flowers.

Then we compared that list with country songs that did get awards, radio airplay and critical acclaim and started to shape a list of 10 we'll stand behind.

Here are some of the artists you'll find on this list of country music's best songs from the last decade: Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson ...

And here is a list of artists you won't find: Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean ...

Wins at multiple awards shows all but guarantee a spot on this list. Songs that reached No. 1, but failed to make a social impact, likely did not.

Our promise is you'll agree with at least one song below — likely the No. 1 song, because that seems most obvious.

The fun part in researching the 10 best country songs of the last 10 years is realizing which "new" songs aren't eligible because time has wings, apparently.

For example, we figured Darius Rucker's "Wagon Wheel" would make this list, but ... nope! That was a huge hit in 2013 — it's OK to do the math and figure out your age back then. We did.

Here are 10 eligible songs from the last decade. We limited it to one song per artist, and quite a few legends don't make the cut. As was the case with our 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years list, there are bound to be plenty of dissenting opinions!

