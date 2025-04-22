Jon Pardi thinks Miranda Lambert's bar on Broadway in Nashville is the best country artist-themed bar for one reason.

That reason is a piece of glass, better known as a window.

Pardi tells Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul that Lambert's bar, Casa Rosa Nashville, is the best because "it's got a little window," and that when he and his crew go there to party, "you can see us up there waving to people, and it's got a balcony."

The "Heartache Medication" singer continued boasting about Lambert's digs and the fact that he can hang over the balcony and rile up fans when he's spotted there.

"It gets everybody fired up," he says with a smile.

Pardi acknowledges the fact that other artist bars in Nashville have nice VIP areas, too — Miranda's is just his favorite. Casa Rosa boasts tastes of Lambert's home state of Texas, as it offers Tex-Mex cuisine in addition to its themed bar areas, which are doused in pink. It's got four floors, with the third and fourth focused on live music.

"Some of the artist bars have a lot of, like, bars that overlook the audience, and you can kind of get in and get everybody fired up," he explains.

Other big-name stars who have downtown Nashville bars: Eric Church, Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Lainey Wilson.

When asked if he likes to sneak into Nashville bars via the backdoor to avoid the crowd, he was adamant that he wants to be seen by fans.

So, next time you see Pardi out at a bar, make sure you give him a wave or ask for a quick picture — he doesn't mind one bit. He hopes you'll make a big deal of it!