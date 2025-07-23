Shenandoah were among the most reliable country hitmakers of the '90s, but in 2025, they don't quite get their due.

During their heyday, the band perfected the art of wholesome, comforting country music. Songs like "Next to You, Next to Me" and "Sunday in the South" call up memories of young love and growing up in a rural paradise, something that resonated with a huge swath of listeners.

With warm vocal harmonies, traditional sounds and an often-playful approach to releasing music, Shenandoah were the soundtrack for generations of fans' most cherished memories.

But lineup shifts, label switch-ups and personal issues dogged the group. They disbanded in the late '90s, then reformed just a few years later.

Despite several comeback attempts, Shenandoah have never quite seen the resurgence that they — and their fans — deserve.

Taste of Country's roundup of the best Shenandoah songs barely scratches the surface on the group's discography, which includes 11 studio albums, as well as multiple compilation, greatest hits and Christmas packages.

But it's a primer on what makes this band so great: Wholesome country music memories, rich harmonies, and tender love stories that will speak to the experience of anyone who grew up in a small town.

To today's country audience, that simple, sweet approach to making music is chicken soup for the soul: It'll bring back fond memories, and hopefully call to mind some country radio favorites you haven't heard in a while, but still know all the words to.