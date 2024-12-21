Can Old Crow Medicine Show Dominate the Video Countdown?

Old Crow Medicine Show have filmed a video for their cover of an all-time country classic. Will they land at the top of the most popular videos in country music?

We're about to find out.

Old Crow Medicine Show's new video is for their cover of the Jimmie Rodgers classic "In the Jailhouse Now." The Americana string band delivers an energetic take on the song, accompanied by black-and-white images of various jail scenes:

There's a new artist at the top of ToC's countdown of the most popular videos in country music this week. Blake Smeltz catapults into the No. 1 position with his new clip for "You Ain't Whiskey," pushing Colin Stough down to No. 2 as Home Free drops to No. 3.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown are in at No. 4 with their new video for "Body Talk," and Sydney Sherrill debuts at No. 8, while Shenandoah clock in at No. 9 with their new collaboration with Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan on one of their own classics.

Another classic collaboration rounds out the countdown this week, as Chris Janson and Alabama hit No. 10 with their joint recording of "Christmas in Dixie."

Which artist and video have your vote this week?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Countdown voting is extended for three weeks due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. A new countdown will resume on Jan. 10, 2025. Until then, keep voting for your favorites!

