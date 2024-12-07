Will Shenandoah Head Up the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Shenandoah have teamed with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean for the killer new video for "Sunday in the South." Will their combined fan bases vote them into the top spot in Taste of Country's weekly video countdown?

Bryan and Aldean joined the country legends for a new version of their classic hit from 1989, which gave the group its second No. 1 hit.

The new clip is up against a lot of tough competition, as Blake Speltz, Tyler Rich, Chris Lane, Dylan Scott, Sydney Sherrill, Madeline Merlo and Kameron Marlowe also have great new videos out that are all looking for votes this week.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.