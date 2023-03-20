The Best Times to Go Thrift Store Shopping

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Thrift store shopping has been around for a very long time. But lately, looking for deals thrifting and all things vintage have taken on a whole new level. Everyone is chomping at the bit of nostalgia from their youth, and social media is making that even more prevalent!

Country music and vintage clothes and accessories have always been a thing, but finding those old school '70s, '80s and even '90s clothes is a challenge. Goodwill has just shared their recommendations on the exact days and times that are the best to find that diamond in the rough at the thrift stores.

They say to go early in the week to find the best stuff.

According to Goodwill, many locations restock the floor after the weekends, which usually is their busiest time. Stores also may see a boost in donations of yard sale leftovers that didn’t sell by the end of the previous week.

If you have every been to the thrift store bins, you know it can be an intense free-for-all. There are piles and piles of clothes that are not sorted or anything. If you put the time in, you can find a few really great pieces for extremely cheap, then either keep them or turn around and re-sell them for maybe 50 times what you paid for them.

Goodwill also recommends thrifting on a weekday, because you’ll also see less competition from customers who follow a typical school or workweek schedule. If you’re looking for the best time of year to thrift shop, try after a three-day holiday weekend. Many donors use the day off as an opportunity to clear out their closets.

Finding that needle in a haystack in a thrift store is a rush for some. Heading to the thrift stores at the above mentioned days and times will help your chances of striking it big.