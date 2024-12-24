Don't you just love a good mashup? Sure, solo songs and collaborations are great, but there's something so exhilarating about listening to a song with several twists and turns. You think the track is going one direction and then another one comes in and takes you in a completely different direction. Or you hear two totally different tracks smashed together in a way you never expected.

And don't even get me started on end-of-the-year mashups. These take the cake! It's like taking the ultimate playlist from the year and condensing it down into one seamless track. It's the highlight reel of music.

Well, I found the ultimate country music mashup for the biggest songs that came out in 2024. This one has 15 of your favorite country artists on it, including Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Ella Langley, Blake Shelton and more. You can thank the DJ duo MC4D for their work on this.

Take a listen below and see how many songs and artists you can identify.

Which Artists Are Featured in this 2024 Country Mashup?

Here's a list of the artists as they appear in the song: Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney, Wilson, and Wallen. There's Post Malone and Shaboozey — whose song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" sets the tone for the entire track. Then we hear Jelly, Koe Wetzel, Bailey Zimmerman, Tucker Wetmore and Langley. Zach Bryan, Shelton, Dasha and Luke Combs also make appearances.

Of course, this begs the question, who's missing from this lineup? What other artists released big songs in 2024?

Nate Smith is surprisingly absent, and his song "World on Fire" was the most-played country song this year, according to Billboard. Beyonce was also left out even though her song "Texas Hold 'Em" dominated social media for months after she dropped it in February. Who else would you have added to this mashup?