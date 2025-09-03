Jelly Roll opens his BigXthaPlug collaboration with a melodic chorus and then gets out of the way as the Dallas rapper empties a war chest of feelings.

"Box Me Up" is one of eight duets with country stars on I Hope You're Happy, country music's No. 2 album this week.

The cross-genre release pairs the newest hot friend-to-country with the man who bleeds between genres better than anyone.

Lyrically, "Box Me Up" is a broken love song: BigX is crushed because he feels he did all the right things and still lost the girl.

Jelly Roll's chorus and bridge offers a sort of CliffsNotes recap of two garrulous verses.

Jelly Roll and BigXthaPlug co-wrote “Box Me Up” with producer Aldae, songwriting team the Monsters & Strangerz and producer Stavros Tsarouhas.

Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley and Luke Combs are four more of his partners on the new album.

I Hope You're Happy debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Related: Jelly Roll's Stunning Weight Loss Journey in 28 Pictures

What Is BigXthaPlug's Real Name?

The "X" in BigXthaPlag stands for Xavier, because his real name is Xavier Landum. The 27-year-old began writing rap verses in jail as a teenager, and in 2022 went back to jail, where he'd write songs in solitary confinement.

Similarly, Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) served time in prison. This preceded his success as a musician, and since becoming a chart-topping artist, he's worked hard to give back to and inspire inmates seeking a second chance.

Big X tha Plug album cover art United Masters loading...

BigXthaPlug (Feat. Jelly Roll), "Box Me Up" Lyrics:

Chorus (Jelly Roll):

If I lose you tonight / Take my love and hang it out to dry / If I lose you tonight / Box me up and bury me alive.

BigXthaPlug

Hey, if I lose you, then I lose / I went by all the rules to keep your love, so I'm confused / But yet you left me high and dry, you loosened all my screws / My heart feel so abused, you dragged 'til I lost my muse / Now, I'm caged in the zoo thinkin' 'bout what I didn't do / I tried to please you / I guess that wasn't enough because you still ended up leavin' / My pops said, Don't give up because it's out there, keep believin' / But it feel like I'm dreamin' / Steady fightin' for your love, I'm startin' to feel like I been fiendin' / Gave up, didn't give a reason / I think that hurt the most because now I'm just stuck here thinkin' / The image of you leavin' in my head, it keep repeatin' / And now I'm slowly sinkin' / Not reachin' out for help, just slowly fallin' to the deep end.

Repeat Chorus

BigXthaPlug

Ay, if I lose you, then I might just go insane / Like you might never be around, but it's your voice that's in my brain / I really gave you all my heart, you gave it back with all these stains / But I remain to keep the love I had for you, it never changed / Stuck walkin' in the dark, can't miss the puddles from the rain / You pulled the stitches out my heart, you ever felt that kinda pain / This time I'll box it up because I'll never be the same / I'm rearranged and at this point I'm losin' more than I can gain.

Bridge (Jelly Roll)

If we fall off the edge, and we're no longer flesh / And the darkness comes too soon / Put a gun to my head and then lay me next to you / 'Cause all I know is …

Repeat Chorus