BigXthaPlug + Jelly Roll&#8217;s &#8216;Box Me Up&#8217; Lyrics Describe a Broken Love [Listen]

BigXthaPlug + Jelly Roll’s ‘Box Me Up’ Lyrics Describe a Broken Love [Listen]

Jason Kempin, Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Jelly Roll opens his BigXthaPlug collaboration with a melodic chorus and then gets out of the way as the Dallas rapper empties a war chest of feelings.

"Box Me Up" is one of eight duets with country stars on I Hope You're Happy, country music's No. 2 album this week.

The cross-genre release pairs the newest hot friend-to-country with the man who bleeds between genres better than anyone.

Lyrically, "Box Me Up" is a broken love song: BigX is crushed because he feels he did all the right things and still lost the girl.

Jelly Roll's chorus and bridge offers a sort of CliffsNotes recap of two garrulous verses.

  • Jelly Roll and BigXthaPlug co-wrote “Box Me Up” with producer Aldae, songwriting team the Monsters & Strangerz and producer Stavros Tsarouhas.
  • Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley and Luke Combs are four more of his partners on the new album.
  • I Hope You're Happy debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Related: Jelly Roll's Stunning Weight Loss Journey in 28 Pictures

What Is BigXthaPlug's Real Name?

The "X" in BigXthaPlag stands for Xavier, because his real name is Xavier Landum. The 27-year-old began writing rap verses in jail as a teenager, and in 2022 went back to jail, where he'd write songs in solitary confinement.

Similarly, Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) served time in prison. This preceded his success as a musician, and since becoming a chart-topping artist, he's worked hard to give back to and inspire inmates seeking a second chance.

United Masters
loading...

BigXthaPlug (Feat. Jelly Roll), "Box Me Up" Lyrics:

Chorus (Jelly Roll):
If I lose you tonight / Take my love and hang it out to dry / If I lose you tonight / Box me up and bury me alive.

BigXthaPlug
Hey, if I lose you, then I lose / I went by all the rules to keep your love, so I'm confused / But yet you left me high and dry, you loosened all my screws / My heart feel so abused, you dragged 'til I lost my muse / Now, I'm caged in the zoo thinkin' 'bout what I didn't do / I tried to please you / I guess that wasn't enough because you still ended up leavin' / My pops said, Don't give up because it's out there, keep believin' / But it feel like I'm dreamin' / Steady fightin' for your love, I'm startin' to feel like I been fiendin' / Gave up, didn't give a reason / I think that hurt the most because now I'm just stuck here thinkin' / The image of you leavin' in my head, it keep repeatin' / And now I'm slowly sinkin' / Not reachin' out for help, just slowly fallin' to the deep end.

Repeat Chorus

BigXthaPlug
Ay, if I lose you, then I might just go insane / Like you might never be around, but it's your voice that's in my brain / I really gave you all my heart, you gave it back with all these stains / But I remain to keep the love I had for you, it never changed / Stuck walkin' in the dark, can't miss the puddles from the rain / You pulled the stitches out my heart, you ever felt that kinda pain / This time I'll box it up because I'll never be the same / I'm rearranged and at this point I'm losin' more than I can gain.

Bridge (Jelly Roll)
If we fall off the edge, and we're no longer flesh / And the darkness comes too soon / Put a gun to my head and then lay me next to you / 'Cause all I know is …

Repeat Chorus

Jelly Roll's Stunning Weight Loss Journey in 28 Pictures

Jelly Roll says he once weighed 500 pounds, but as of mid-2025, he's under 300. His weight loss journey wasn't linear, however. These 28 pictures show how he put weight on and dropped in at various stages of his life, dating back to 2011.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Jelly Roll
Categories: Country Music News, Country Song Lyrics, Country Songs

More From Taste of Country