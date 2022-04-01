Billy Ray Cyrus is once again making a foray into genre-crossing collaboration with "A Hard Working Man, his new duet with rapper Snoop Dogg and the Avila Brothers.

The song is called "A Hard Working Man," and it's out as of Friday (April 1). The cross-genre pack of artists teased it heavily on social media, with Snoop Dogg posting a clip of himself and Cyrus singing a couple of lyrics in a parking lot in front of a pack of tractor trailers — the same trucks that appear in a press image for the song.

In the caption of his post, Snoop Dogg tagged Cyrus, who is a songwriter on the track, plus co-writers AHVLAH, IZ Avila and C Broadus. He also gave a shoutout to DJ Quik, who mixed the track.

"Who said you can't teach an old Dogg a new trick!" Cyrus says in a statement. "Snoop and the Avila Brothers are on fire with this new song!"

Of course, Cyrus is no stranger to genre-bending team=ups or joining forces with those on the fringes of country music and beyond. He jumped on a remix of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," the megahit that defined 2019, and has since become the most Platinum-certified song in RIAA history.

