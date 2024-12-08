Why Were Black Letters Printed on Customer’s Olive Garden Breadsticks?

One Olive Garden customer has gone viral on the Internet after posting a photo of the breadsticks served to them -- with black letters printed onto the food.

The shocking moment happened when a customer went to the restaurant to have a bite to eat, including the basket of greatness: Those famed Olive Garden breadsticks.

After taking a large bite, she noticed what looked to be identifying numbers or some sort of code printed in black ink on the breadstick. In the photo, you can clearly see "K6" printed on the bread's crust, and it looks like there's more lettering stretching around the side, too.

Olive Garden @fartbubble69420, TikTok loading...

After the customer tagged Olive Garden in the initial video, the restaurant's official TikTok responded, but their response just added fuel to the fire. "We are concerned to see this, can you please send an email to social@olivegarden.com with your full name and the location you went to?" their response reads.

But Olive Garden is one of the best-known and most popular chain restaurants in America, so not only did fans of the chain restaurant chime in, but people that work or have worked at an Olive Garden were lining up to spill inside secrets, too.

One commenter said, "I used to work for Darden Inc, - Olive Garden as a server/bartender. I also used to bake the breadsticks, looks like the coding on the plastic bags they come in with their package date."

Another suggested that the moisture resulting from the bread being removed from the freezer could have caused the lettering to transfer from the plastic packaging to the bread itself.

The original picture posted by the customer now has millions of views and a lot of the other comments are from people either laughing or concerned with the fact that Olive Garden replied and are just as confused as the customer is.

But, at least for this particular Olive Garden customer, there's a happy ending: A follow-up post from the social media account shows that the restaurant offered them a $100 gift card as an apology for the experience.

