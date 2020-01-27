Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were arm-in-arm on the red carpet before the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 26), and they performed their duet "Nobody But You" together during the show, too. But don't expect a joint album to come from this hot couple anytime soon.

"I don’t think so," Shelton told E!'s Ryan Seacrest before the show.

Stefani agreed with her boyfriend of nearly five years.

"I don’t think so, either," she says. "But we have done a lot of music together, actually. We wrote two songs together — that’s a lot. Because he never does that. He’s sharing his talent with me!"

As for any pre-performance nerves for the couple on Music's Biggest Night? There weren't any.

"We [sing together] all the time," Shelton remarked. "We sing at the house, music is such a part of our everyday life anyway together, so performing here — it’s the Grammys, so you’re nervous about that — but the actual performing together is just what we do."

The couple would later give a show-stopping performance their song "Nobody But You" on the Grammy stage; however, earlier in the night Shelton revealed that the song was not originally intended as a duet.

"But once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us — the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly," he said to E! "Believe it or not … we were in the gym, I was watching her work out, listening to the song and it was like, ‘Wait a minute. You need to sing on this song with me."

While Shelton went home without a golden-gramophone, he didn't go home empty-handed. "Nobody But You" experienced a surge in sales and is currently No. 2 on iTunes.