The 2020 Grammy Awards went country early on Sunday night (Jan. 26). Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's performance of "Nobody But You" was the second scheduled performance of the night, and it didn't disappoint.

Shelton and Stefani had the tough task of following a somber tribute to Kobe Bryant featuring Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men, but "Nobody But You" felt like the perfect song to sing following the moving ceremony opening. A couple literally brought together by music, Shelton and Stefani's real-life chemistry shined during the wonderfully understated performance.

Watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Grammy Duet:

"Nobody But You" focused on the lyrics and harmony, keeping stage production and lighting to a minimum. Stefani entered the stage to cheers as she and Shelton locked eyes and almost never looked away from each other. The emotional performance is one of the few times the pair have performed live together.

Shelton was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "God's Country," an award that went to Willie Nelson earlier in the day. But that didn't stop him and Stefani from having some fun on the red carpet, where Shelton revealed he had a hand in Stefani's gorgeous gown.

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet:

Shelton and Stefani's romance first became known shortly before the Grammy Awards four years ago, and lately there's been much speculation as to when (or if) they'll marry. The two recorded "Nobody But You" for Shelton's recent collection of hits and new songs, God's Country: Fully Loaded. Previously, Shelton and Stefani have collaborated on his "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and a Christmas song called "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

