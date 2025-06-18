Happy Birthday, Blake Shelton! The country singer turns 49 on Wednesday (June 18), and his wife Gwen Stefani did her social media due diligence with a celebratory post.

She shared several video and photos of their life together with fans.

The montage features clips from various live performances the two have shared, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from their time on The Voice. It was on the reality singing competition series that the pair first met and their love story began. Both were in the midst of divorces at the time.

Stefani snuck in a few photos from their life at home in Oklahoma, as well as specials clips from their wedding in 2021. There are also plenty of smooches between them included in the video package.

"Happy birthday to my greatest love @blakeshelton," Stefani writes in the caption. "U are my everything."

The couple's duet "Nobody But You" plays over her tribute.

Fans Gush Over Gwen Stefani's Birthday Post for Blake Shelton

The comments section on the No Doubt singer's post is filled with fans gushing over their love:

"One of my favorite love stories," one fan writes, while another adds. "Y'all are the sweetest couple."

"The most precious loveee," someone else says.

Up next, the couple will be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. Shelton and Stefani were married on July 3, 2021. After meeting on the set of The Voice in 2014 while serving as coaches, the pair began dating just a year later.

Shelton proposed to the pop singer in 2020, with a formal announcement hitting their social media pages on Oct. 27 of that year. The two tied the knot in a chapel Shelton built on their ranch in Oklahoma. It was a very intimate ceremony officiated by their friend and The Voice host Carson Daly.

