Blake Shelton Admits He’s Still ‘Blown Away’ Over Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton says he's still "blown away" when he sings with Gwen Stefani, no matter how many times they've collaborated previously.

The country superstar and coach on The Voice has been making his home in Hollywood with his fiancee off and on for several years now. The “Minimum Wage" singer credits his fiance with his transition to city living.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Shelton explains, "I am in L.A. half the time, but I'm pretty much a slug here," joking, "I live off of Gwen here and I just hide in the house, so I got it pretty good."

Admitting that his role on The Voice “did take over my life” and has changed the lifestyle he enjoyed hiding away on his Oklahoma ranch, Shelton says, "I always just feel like, hey, look, if I go somewhere, then it must mean that I'm ready to high-five some people when I get out there."

Shelton and Stefani met in 2015 while working on The Voice together, and they got engaged in October of 2020. They've released several songs together, including two No. 1 country hits, "Nobody But You" and "Anywhere With You."

Shelton admits he's still starstruck when they collaborate.

"It's like that voice, you talk to her and she sounds like Gwen, but when she sings, all of a sudden it's the girl, it's 'Don't Speak,'" he says. "It's that icon."

"I still have those moments when we get into work mode, I know that it should be super like emotional and personal and this, because we haven't done that many, we've done four songs together, and I'm still more in blown away fan shocked mode when I actually work with her," Shelton gushes.

