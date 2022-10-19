See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’

Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show.

Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities competing in a series of extravagant bar games at Shelton's Ole Red bar in Nashville.

Released Wednesday (Oct. 19), the Barmageddon trailer offers a glimpse into the high-energy fun that awaits viewers. In each of the eight episodes, two celebrities will go head-to-head competing in the oversized bar games, which include Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (Shelton Darts) and more. The celebrities are competing to win a prize for an internet sensation of their choice.

Shelton's wife and singer Gwen Stefani will face Sheryl Crow in one episode, and the show will see other matchups from country, including Elle King and Chris Young, Shelton and Kane Brown and Trace Adkins and Coach Mike Vrabel.

Other celebrities who will compete include Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Sasha Banks, Brie Bella, Malin Akerman and more.

"Barmageddon is our attempt to bring a little bit of fun back into the American lifestyle," says Daly, while Shelton describes the show as "a blur" and "over the top."

Both stars serve as executive producers, while Bella hosts each episode. According to the USA Network, Daly will be found "behind the bar" during each episode, and Shelton will play in the house band. The trailer also teases performances from Stefani, Crow and others.

Shelton teased the show on social media this week, writing, "Unlike anything you've seen before... beers will fly on @USA_Network!"

Shelton, Daly and Stefani are currently starring on Season 22 of The Voice on NBC. Earlier this month, Shelton — who has served as a coach for every season of the show — announced that he will be retiring from his red chair position after Season 23.