Blake Shelton is helping to launch a new drive-in concert series, and he's enlisting help from longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and his good friend Trace Adkins.

Forbes reports that Shelton is set to launch the new Encore Drive-In Nights concert series with a performance on July 25, with Stefani and Adkins as his special guests.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton says in a statement. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans, and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new!”

Tickets for Shelton's drive-in show are set to go on sale on July 14 via Ticketmaster. Tickets will cost $114.99 per vehicle.

According to Forbes, Shelton's one-night-only drive-in concert event will be filmed in advance of the July 25 air date and include "performances, interviews and storytelling from Shelton and his special guests."

Shelton and Adkins most recently collaborated on a song titled "Hell Right" in 2019, and he and Stefani scored a No. 1 hit with their most recent duet, "Nobody But You."

The new concert series was inspired by the success of Garth Brooks' recent June 27 drive-in concert special, which aired at 300 drive-ins across the U.S. to more than 350,000 fans. Encore Live was the concert production company behind that show, and they are also staging the new series.

More information about ticketing, theaters that are slated to air the upcoming shows and how the concerts will adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing is available via the Encore Nights website. More shows and artists are to be announced.

