Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

We know Blake Shelton for his lengthy country music library, as well as his long tenure on The Voice. Between his high-profile marriage to pop icon Gwen Stefani and his official retirement announcement from reality TV this year, there has been no shortage of Shelton headlines lately.

But one thing we rarely get a glimpse of is Shelton's personal life, at home in Oklahoma. In a hilarious new video, the country star and self-proclaimed family man (Stefani has three sons from a previous marriage) shows us what is currently happening on his farm.

It's April, there’s absolutely no frost in the forecast, I figured I’d jump in and get some work done. That means It’s corn time, baby!

Shelton shares video on his Instagram account as he hops behind the wheel of his Kubota tractor, and he is visually very excited to be riding towards his corn crops.

Since he is retiring from The Voice after this season and recently wrapped up his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, one can only hope that this means it's time for Shelton to start sharing more and more elements of his life with us.

"YESSSSS FARMING UPDATES ARE BACK," one excited follower comments — and even Shelton's own bar, Ole Red, left a comment on the post. Some fans in the comments joked that Niall Horan, Shelton’s friend from The Voice, should be helping on the farm.

Shelton has his hands in multiple ventures right now, in addition to country music, so thankfully we will never get to the end of all of his shenanigans. He never fails to entertain!

10 Blake Shelton Facts You Probably Didn't Know In this list of 10 things you didn't know about Blake Shelton, you'll learn what the singer thought of his '90s mullet, what his pet peeves are, what songs he sang when he entered pageants as a kid (yes, really!) and more.

Top Blake Shelton Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts Taste of Country staff opinion, and the commercial success of tracks from Shelton's 12 studio albums were certainly considered in making this list of the top Blake Shelton songs. More than anything, we sought fan input, via sales and direct input. What's your favorite Blake Shelton song, and does it agree with our No. 1?

Below are the The Voice coach's 50 best songs. Lyrical integrity and production were also considered in this ranking. Really it's hard to argue against any of the Top 5, but we understand if there's a debate about placement. Heck, we encourage it!