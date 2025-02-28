See the Setlist for Blake Shelton’s Friends & Heroes Tour Opening Night

Blake Shelton is bringing his biggest hits and some stellar covers to his Friends & Heroes Tour.

The 2025 edition of the trek launched on Thursday (Feb. 27) at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Honoring the name of the tour, Shelton was sure to bring along some of his friends who happen to be pretty big names in country music: Deana Carter, Craig Morgan and Trace Adkins.

The show opened with a set from Emily Ann Roberts, who competed on Team Blake in Season 9 of The Voice, finishing as a finalist. Throughout the show, Shelton moved in and out of solo performances and joint efforts with his friends.

In addition to delivering some of his most popular songs, the "Texas" singer covered songs from legends like George Strait and Alabama. He also squeezed in a song from Michael Buble.

Shelton will rinse and repeat through March 22. The 12-date trek will wrap in State College, Pa. at Bryce Jordan Center. Each of the openers are expected to join him for the duration of the tour.

Blake Shelton's 2025 Friends & Heroes Tour Setlist (Opening Night)

1. "Pour Me a Drink"

2. "I'll Name the Dogs"

3. "Sangria"

4. "Neon Light"

5. "A Gut With a Girl"

6. "Nobody But You"

7. "Happy Anywhere"

8. "All About Tonight"

9. "Honey Bee"

10. "Some Beach"

11. "Home" (Michael Buble cover)

12. "Ol' Red" (George Jones cover)

13. "Austin"

14. "All My Exes Live in Texas (George Strait cover)

15. "Mountain Music" (Alabama cover)

16. "God's Country"

17. "Boys 'Round Here"

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.