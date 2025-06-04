Gretchen Wilson's year is only going to get better, and she has Blake Shelton to thank.

After a turn on The Masked Singer, Wilson is set to star on a CBS reality show called The Road this fall.

After that?

She tells Taste of Country she's not dismissing any opportunity that comes her way.

Wilson won the 2025 season of The Masked Singer. She was Pearl.

Last year, she made a triumphant return to CMA Fest, singing "Redneck Woman" with Ashley McBryde.

All of this comes after a years-long health battle during which she says she considered quitting.

What Is The Road About?

The Road is a new reality show that follows up-and-coming musicians competing for a spot to open up shows for a country music superstar. Keith Urban is that superstar. Blake Shelton and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan are executive producers for the show.

Wilson is going to be the road manager for the up-and-comers. She says she didn't audition for the role — Shelton suggested her for it.

"Blake said if you want somebody who isn't going to take any crap, who's going to tell it like it is, and who also has the heart to deal with these people and their emotions, it's Gretchen Wilson that you want to get," Wilson shares.

It was a pretty short road to saying yes for her. She had already wrapped filming on The Masked Singer and was eager to maintain the momentum on a project with a group of people she really respects. She and Shelton go back several years. Wilson is a huge fan of Yellowstone, too, and during filming, she gained a whole new respect for Urban.

"Keith performed at every one of these shows," Wilson says. "Just aces. This guy is just — he's got it together. All I could think every time I was watching him on stage was, 'I wanna be Keith when I grow up.'"

Afterward, Wilson says she told Urban that watching him work made her want to be a better version of herself. It was a profound experience that will stick with her.