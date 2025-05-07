Gretchen Wilson’s Best Songs After ‘Redneck Woman’

Everyone knows Gretchen Wilson's best song: "Redneck Woman" is her most famous country hit and arguably one of the top 20 songs of the 2000s.

A deep dive into her catalog proves that, well, she says it best when she shouts, "I got your country right here!"

Wilson celebrates 20 years of "Redneck Woman" in 2024.

Lifetime, she's released seven studio albums, the most recent being Ready to Get Rowdy in 2017.

She also has 11 Top 40 hits.

Country-rock songs fill this list of the best Gretchen Wilson songs. After "Redneck Woman," she released "Here for the Party" as a radio single and returned to her hard-edged roots again and again throughout the years with songs like "All Jacked Up," "Rowdy" and her most recent song, "Little Miss Runner Up."

You may be surprised to find a ballad at No. 1, however. Wilson never got enough credit for her vocal and emotional range, and songs like "I Don't Feel Like Loving You Today" (find it at No. 4) prove it.

A case could be made that she was unfairly typecast as just the "Redneck Woman," and to some degree, she and her record label fed that narrative by returning to the familiar style again and again for radio singles.

Twenty years later, it's clear that any discussion of her songs deserves more nuance. Enjoy Gretchen Wilson's best songs beyond "Redneck Woman." Click any song title to hear the song in full.

The Best Gretchen Wilson Songs Beyond 'Redneck Woman' Gretchen Wilson is known as the Redneck Woman for a reason. It's her best and most famous song, but in some ways, it overshadows a fine country catalog. Here are her best songs beyond her debut single. We've ranked all 15 and thrown in hits and album cuts from every era of her career. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes