When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani take the stage to perform together at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Shelton knows it will be an awe-inspiring moment for him.

In a preview of his sit-down interview with Gayle King as part of CBS' The Gayle King Grammy Special before the awards show, Shelton raved in anticipation of the performance of their new duet, "Nobody But You."

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys doing our song together," he said (quote via ABC News).

The couple have previously sung together on two other duets, 2016's "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and "You Make it Feel Like Christmas" featured on Stefani's 2017 holiday album of the same name.

“The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen," the country star continues. "And, you know, look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking."

"Nobody But You" is featured on Shelton's latest album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, which includes several of his recent hits and a handful of new songs. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Shelton is the lone major country act scheduled to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where he's also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit, "God's Country." Bonnie Raitt and MusiCares Person of the Year Award recipient Aerosmith will also perform, in addition to several pop superstars including Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

The Grammys are set to air on Sunday (Jan. 26) at 8PM ET on CBS.