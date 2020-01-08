Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are bringing their personal and musical chemistry to the 2020 Grammy Awards, Shelton has announced that he and his longtime girlfriend are joining together to perform their current collaboration, "Nobody But You," on the broadcast.

Shelton revealed the news in a post to Instagram late Tuesday (Jan. 7), writing, "Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!"

"Nobody But You" appears on Shelton's latest album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart in the sales week after its release on Dec. 13. That marked the third-largest debut week sales for a country album in 2019.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton says. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life and Gwen had to be on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Fully Loaded: God's Country features a mix of past hits and new tracks, including Shelton's current single, "Hell Right," which is a duet with Trace Adkins, and "God's Country," which gave him a multi-week No. 1 hit in 2019 and earned him a CMA Award for Single of the Year. "God's Country" is also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Shelton is set to hit the road beginning in February on his Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour, featuring Lauren Alaina as his support act. The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Adkins will also join him on the road for the trek, which runs through March 21.

Blake Shelton tickets are available to all of his upcoming shows. The 2020 Grammy Awards are set to air on Sunday, Jan. 26 on CBS beginning at 8PM ET.