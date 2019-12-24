Blake Shelton has done it again! The country superstar has earned his seventh No. 1 album with his latest release, Fully Loaded: God's Country.

Fully Loaded: God's Country debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart in the sales week after its release on Dec. 13, notching the third-largest debut week sales for a country album in 2019.

"You never know when all of this is gonna fade away,” Shelton says in a press release. “So thank God for the fans who continually support my music and inspire me to keep the party going! Also want to thank the songwriters who trusted me with their music. This album wouldn’t exist without them.”

The album features a mix of past Shelton hits and brand-new tracks. Past hits include "She's Got a Way With Words," "I'll Name the Dogs," "I Lived It" and "God's Country," which scored Shelton a multi-week No. 1 in 2019 and earned him a CMA Award for Single of the Year. The song is also nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for Best Country Solo Performance.

Country Music Fans Will Love Caylee Hammack!

Fully Loaded: God's Country also features Shelton's current single, "Hell Right," which is a duet with Trace Adkins, as well as a new collaboration with girlfriend Gwen Stefani titled "Nobody But You."

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton states. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life and Gwen had to be on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Shelton is set to hit the road beginning in February on his Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour, featuring Lauren Alaina as his support act. The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Adkins will also join him on the road for the trek, which runs through March 21.