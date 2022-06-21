Blake Shelton's 46th birthday was on Saturday (June 18), and he spent his special day in northern California for his headlining gig at the 2022 Country Summer festival.

But just because he had to work doesn't mean that the singer didn't get a birthday party: In fact, his superstar wife Gwen Stefani to make sure that Shelton got to properly celebrate.

The singer's wife crashed his show mid-set, surprising Shelton by walking out onstage, holding a huge birthday cake in her arms. The country star's reaction was priceless, as he laughed in shock before accepting his cake and holding it up for the crowd to see.

Stefani also led the packed crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday," with some assistance from the singer's band, who were laughing along with Shelton at the birthday surprise.

"Thank y'all for the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y'all who came out to party at Country Summer!!!" Shelton wrote on Twitter after the fact, sharing a clip of his birthday surprise. "What a damn time we had..also.. I love you [Gwen Stefani]!!!!"

It was a festive weekend all around in the Shelton-Stefani household: Not only did the singer's birthday fall on Saturday, but the following day was Father's Day (June 19), and Stefani also celebrated her country star husband's bonus dad status. Shelton is stepdad to Stefani's three kids — 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo — and the blended family is so close that Stefani's two older children even signed their name as official witnesses when she and Shelton got married in July 2021.