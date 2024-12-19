Every Christmas, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have one very particular, very Italian dish that they make together for their family and friends to enjoy: The timpano pasta dome.

Okay, we admit it, we had to do a Google search for photos, because what exactly is a timpano dome?

It was made famous in the movie Big Night. Basically, it's a meaty pasta wrapped in dough and then baked in a large pizza tin. Then, once that bad boy is done and you cut into it, it's a mountain of melty goodness.

It is a really labor intensive dish to make, but it's something that Blake and Gwen — who comes from an Italian background — like to do together.

In an interview from 2023, Stefani revealed how they landed on making such an interesting and over-the-top dish for the Christmas holiday.

She explains that she and Shelton, who married in 2021, wanted to mix things up for their holiday spread awhile back. So, they searched for something that wasn't traditional and landed on the timpano.

They've been making it for Christmas ever since.

Shelton has really settled into family life and being a great stepdad to three growing boys. He has told Taste of Country Nights before that he makes an effort every single day to play catch with his stepson, Apollo.

Shelton also told us that he jams on the guitar with one of his other stepsons, Zuma, a lot, too.

You have to imagine that with all of these new and warm holiday traditions that they are creating at the Shelton/Stefani household, this year will be another amazing and Merry Christmas for the family.

