Turns out, gardening isn't the only outdoorsy hobby that Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani share — they like to go fishing on their days off, too.

On social media, Stefani gave fans a glimpse into one of their days out on the water, showing how she and Shelton goof off, enjoy time together, and even catch a few fish.

"You're funny as a cameraman," she jokes in one clip, wielding a fishing rod as she smiles at her husband behind the camera.

In another shot, she shows Shelton reeling his line in, excitedly saying, "I got one!"

"Wow, that is a large mouth," Stefani comments as he pulls his fish out of the water.

In between casts, Stefani puts her feet up, panning the camera around to show her followers the tranquil morning lake surroundings as well as her country star husband sitting on the other side of the boat.

In another post, Stefani shares footage from the same outing set to her 2006 hit "Wind it Up," joking, "Who knew 'Wind it Up' was about fishing this whole time?"

Stefani and Shelton are one of country music's odd couples, since they seemingly come from two very different worlds. Shelton is a bastion of mainstream, traditional-leaning country, while Stefani is a California-born pop rocker who rose to fame as the frontwoman of alt-rock group No Doubt.

But since the couple first met as coaches on The Voice and started dating, they've been consistently proving the naysayers wrong, demonstrating that opposites can attract — both in love and in music.

Stefani and Shelton got married in 2021, and they've since put out a small handful of duets together, two of which are country songs that went to No. 1 on the country radio charts.

They're not done collaborating yet. Shelton recently announced his next album For Recreational Use Only, and the tracklist features a new duet with Stefani. That song is called "Hangin' On," and Shelton has described it as a "breakup song" — a left turn from the love songs they've previously released together.