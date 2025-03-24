Here’s Why Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani’s Next Duet Is a Breakup Song

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have topped the country charts twice together now, and both times, their hits were love songs.

But next time around, they're going for subject matter that's a little bit darker.

The husband-and-wife couple are teaming up once again on Shelton's newly-announced For Recreational Use Only album, with a song called "Hangin' On" — and it'll be their first-ever breakup duet.

Fans can be forgiven for wondering if that's a bad sign for their relationship, since Stefani and Shelton's previous love songs have been heavily influenced by their real-life romance.

But in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Shelton assures them that "Hangin' On" doesn't mean there's any trouble in paradise.

"It's really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship — I hope," he jokes.

He goes on to say that he and Stefani decided to cut the track simply because "it's a bada-- country song.

"We wanted to do it, you know?" he adds. "It's a song that pushes us vocally, and we just love the song. We're to a point in our lives where we just wanna do songs that we love, and then see what happens, I guess, later."

"Hangin' On" isn't available for fans to listen to yet, but Shelton has been slowing rolling out the tracks on For Recreational Use Only, including a powerful song called "Let Him in Anyway."

The tracklist also includes his current single "Texas," as well as a version of John Anderson's "Years" featuring Anderson himself.

The release date for For Recreational Use Only is May 9. It's his first album release since he signed a new record deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.