Blake Shelton is begging God for forgiveness in his powerful new ballad, "Let Him in Anyway" — but not for himself.

"Let Him in Anyway" finds the narrator addressing God, trying to intervene on behalf of a friend who "was starting to listen" and "feeling conviction" after he brought him to church, but didn't quite reach for redemption before his time on Earth ran out.

He still isn't ready to give up on his friend getting into Heaven, as Shelton sings in the chorus:

"Hey God / I know you know what I'm about to pray, God / I just had to suck it up and say goodbye to my best friend / And I don't ever want to never see him again / And I know the only way to get in is through you / And he wasn't quite the Christian he was supposed to be / And Lord it ain't my place / But could you let him in anyway."

"Let Him in Anyway" is one of twelve new tracks on Shelton's upcoming new album, For Recreational Use Only, which is set for release on May 9.

Hardy co-wrote the song with Zach Abend, Kyle Clark and Carson Wallace.

“‘Let Him in Anyway’ is one of the most powerful songs I’ve ever had the chance to record," Shelton states in a press release. “Hardy is a co-writer and a friend, and I’ve never heard a song like this before. When I first listened to it, I knew it was something special. It’s an honor to bring it to life, and I’m incredibly proud of the record we made.”

The album also features Shelton's current single, "Texas," as well as collaborations with Gwen Stefani, John Anderson and Shelton's longtime friend Craig Morgan.

Morgan is also one of the artists currently on the road with Shelton as part of his 2025 Friends & Heroes Tour.

Here Are Blake Shelton's "Let Him in Anyway" Lyrics

Ain't it a scary thing / When somebody's time here ends / Laying flowers on their grave / And wondering where their soul went

I tried and I tried / He was starting to listen / I brought him to church, He was feeling conviction / But you took him away 'fore I could convince him / So I'm here on my knees, saying

CHORUS: Hey God / I know you know what I'm about to pray, God / I just had to suck it up and say goodbye to my best friend / And I don't ever want to never see him again / And I know the only way to get in is through you / And he wasn't quite the Christian he was supposed to be / And Lord it ain't my place / But could you let him in anyway

I can't imagine the day / On my heart's last beat / When I walk through those gates / And he's ain't waiting on me

All I needed was a little more time, I swear / I was so dang close, it ain't fair, so

REPEAT CHORUS

BRIDGE: 'Cause he was gonna let you in any day / And I'm just asking for a miracle / I know you don't owe me anything

REPEAT CHORUS

